Stanton Receives Labor Union Endorsement in State Senate Run

FAIRHAVEN – A candidate for the Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate seat has received an endorsement by a local labor union.

Laborer’s Local 385 endorsed Jack Stanton’s candidacy.

The Sandwich Democrat and commercial lobster fisherman said he understands the value of hard work and the importance of standing up for issues that impact working people.

Stanton was raised by a family that has been a part of unions spanning multiple generations.

The union endorsed Stanton for his dedication to working families. Stanton said he would ensure that laborers will have a strong voice advocating on their behalf on Beacon Hill.

Stanton is one of several candidates seeking the seat left vacant by Vinny deMacedo in November. He left to take a position with Bridgewater State University.

Other candidates include Democrats Susan Moran, Becky Coletta, John Mahoney and Thomas Moakley; along with Republicans Jay McMahon, Jared MacDonald, and Jesse Brown.