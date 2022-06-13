You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Jan. 6 Panelists: Enough Evidence Uncovered to Indict Trump

Jan. 6 Panelists: Enough Evidence Uncovered to Indict Trump

June 13, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – Members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot say they’ve uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

The committee says Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify at a hearing Monday. The focus will be on Trump’s effort to spread his lies about a stolen election.

By Hope Yen, Associated Press

