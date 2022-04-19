You are here: Home / NewsCenter / January Snow Storm Declared Disaster, Federal Dollars to Help Repairs

April 19, 2022

An Eversource truck operating during the January storm.

PLYMOUTH – A federal major disaster declaration has been made for Massachusetts in the wake of January’s severe winter storm, making available federal dollars for repair and recovery efforts. 

Repairs and replacements for facilities in Plymouth and the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe will utilize the funds, as will recovery efforts in Bristol, Norfolk and Suffolk counties. 

Funding has also been made available to state agencies, tribal and local governments, and some private nonprofit organizations for snow assistance for a continuous 48 hours period during and around the incident period.

Funding will also be made available on a cost-sharing basis for projects that help mitigate future hazards for residents across the commonwealth.

