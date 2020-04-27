Jay McMahon Announces Plan to Aid Senior Citizens

BOURNE – Jay McMahon, the Republican candidate for the Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate seat, has announced his plan to help senior citizens in the district.

“Seniors have had a lot to worry about over the past 6 weeks,” McMahon said.

“I want them to know that they will have a helping hand at the State House when I am elected their State Senator. I will be their strong advocate. They should not have to worry about the government taking more of their fixed income. That’s why I am releasing my plan to assist them.”

McMahon’s senior plan includes, lowering the tax burden on seniors, making long term care more affordable, making health care affordable, and providing office hours across the district so seniors can meet with him personally.

“Seniors deserve the right to enjoy their golden years without the constant worry about ever rising costs,” said McMahon.

“They should not have to worry about the government taking more of their fixed income. Many seniors are facing tough choices as to whether to pay for prescription medications, food or high utility bills. Others fight growing concerns about being taxed out of their own homes. Our seniors, who worked to build our state, deserve peace of mind, I believe that our elected leaders need to show our elders the respect they deserve.”

Recently, McMahon released his 10 point plan for helping the Commonwealth recover from the government mandated shutdown.

McMahon’s Recovery Plan includes:

An immediate 30 day meals tax holiday when restaurants reopen. A one-year moratorium on new regulations on businesses. Reduce the sales tax to 5 percent. Make several sales tax holiday weekends one each month, starting in June. Repeal the AirBNB tax. Furlough all non-essential state employees for 2 weeks Stop all legislation raising the gas tax, creating carbon taxes, and new tolls. End the ban on “Happy Hours.” Require Social Security Number verification for all taxpayer funded benefits. Immediately review the list of essential businesses so as to allow businesses to submit a social distancing plan for reopening

“The response to my plan has been overwhelming,” said McMahon.

“People really like that I have a plan for moving the state forward once again. It is clear that they want a proactive State Senator.”

McMahon is running against Democrat Susan Moran for the seat vacated by Vinny deMacedo who took a job at Bridgewater State University.