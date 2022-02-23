You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Chamber of Commerce Names 2022 Outstanding Citizen of the Year

Falmouth Chamber of Commerce Names 2022 Outstanding Citizen of the Year

February 23, 2022

CCB MEDIA PHOTO
The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce headquarters off Main Street

FALMOUTH – Falmouth resident and community advocate Jay Zavala will be recognized by the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce as 2022 Falmouth Citizen of the Year. 

The chamber cited Zavala’s dedication to the community and civic activities as what made him a stand-out choice for the award. 

Zavala has served in many roles, including on the boards of  directors for the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, Falmouth Housing Trust and Open Cape Corporation. 

He has also served as President of the Barnstable County Agricultural Society, Vice President of the American Parkinson Disease Association Massachusetts Chapter and Vice Chair of the Cape Cod Commission. 

He will be recognized during the 108th annual meeting and award dinner on Wednesday, April 27. 

