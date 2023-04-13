JML Care Center Honored As Best Nursing Home Of 2022-23

FALMOUTH – The JML Care Center was recently honored with the designation of Best Nursing Home for 2022-23 in the U.S. News and World Report’s annual review of skilled nursing facilities.

The Falmouth-based center landed in the top 16 percentile among over 15,000 nursing homes across the country, receiving the “High Performing” accolade for short-term rehabilitation.

Now in its thirteenth year, the rating is used to help prospective residents and their families choose where to receive short-term nursing home care.

The award is designated based on staffing data, success in preventing ER visits, and quality measures such as consistency of registered nurse staffing and fall prevention.

“This prestigious recognition highlights the ongoing dedication of our staff and is an example of our continued mission to provide access to the highest-quality healthcare for our residents and visitors to Cape Cod,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare.

“We commend our entire JML Care Center as they continue to showcase our emphasis on safety, quality, and improved patient outcomes.”

The nursing home offers a variety of services including stroke and cardiac surgery rehabilitation, post-hospital care for orthopedic patients, and personalized treatment plans.

The JML center is supported by the full resources of Cape Cod Healthcare, including Falmouth Hospital and Cape Cod Healthcare’s physicians and therapists.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter