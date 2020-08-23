Job Landscape Outlined by Workforce Board Director

HYANNIS-Executive Director of the MassHire Cape and Islands Workforce Board Kara Galvin recently summarized the state of local employment during the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual summit.

It’s no secret that the virus outbreak has taken a toll on businesses on the Cape, Galvin explained, and identifying ways to help both employers and perspective employees thrive is a vital task.

“We’re really looking at: how do we bring the employment back to our area,” Galvin explained, “and what’s been affected here?”

Galvin said that older workers specifically might be more hesitant to return to work given the health emergency. As the pandemic continues, she believes that work-from-home strategies could be more heavily utilized throughout the workforce landscape.

Regional mainstays such as restaurants and lodging are industries that need to be aided, Galvin added. Educational and advisory initiatives at local schools and training programs for adults are important going forward in order to fuel a year-round and healthy economy.

“I think that innovation is going to be exceedingly important as we continue to grow post-COVID,” she said.

Galvin continued to explain that advancements in the IT and healthcare fields are likely on the horizon.