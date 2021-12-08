Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors

AUGUSTA, GA (AP) – A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors.

It’s the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

The order came in response to a lawsuit from several contractors and seven states–Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. It applies to all of the U.S.

From The Associated Press