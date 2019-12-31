You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Judge Denies Motion For New Trial in Boat Sinking Case

Judge Denies Motion For New Trial in Boat Sinking Case

December 30, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a man’s request for a new trial in a dispute with insurance companies over the seaworthiness of his boat that sank in 2016 and resulted in mother being lost at sea.

Insurers said in the suit they shouldn’t have to pay Nathan Carman’s $85,000 claim because he made suspicious repairs to the vessel.

When the boat sank, Linda Carman was lost at sea and is presumed dead. Nathan Carman was found in a raft floating off Martha’s Vineyard.

The judge ruled in favor of the insurance companies in November and upheld the decision Monday.

Nathan Carman denied doing anything to damage the boat.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 