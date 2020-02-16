Crocker Receives Endorsements from Multiple Republican Officials

CENTERVILLE-In her bid to win re-election to the Republican State Committee for a third term, Judy Crocker has received endorsements from a number of Republican officials.

Crocker, who is running against Andrea St. Germain of Yarmouth, has notably received endorsements from Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings, Barnstable Register of Probate and Family Court Anastasia Welsh Perrino, Barnstable County Clerk of Courts Scott Nickerson, Barnstable County Register of Deeds Jack Meade, and former County Commissioner Mary LeClair.

Crocker also received endorsements from the chairs of the presidential campaigns for Donald Trump in Massachusetts in 2016 and 2020, along with former U.S. Representative Lamar Smith of Texas, among others.

Members of the Republican State Committee are elected to a volunteer position during the Republican Presidential Primary vote, which is held on March 3.