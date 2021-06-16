K-9 Officer Shooting Prompts Renewed Push for Nero’s Bill

HYANNIS – The shooting of two police officers and a K-9 officer that resulted in the death of the K-9 has prompted a renewed interest and advocacy for Nero’s Bill.

Nero’s Bill is a bill initially drafted after the death of Yarmouth Officer Sean Gannon and the severe injury of K-9 Nero in the line of duty.

Nero was unable to be treated on the scene by paramedics as current state laws prohibit the emergency treatment and transportation of working animals like K-9 units.

The bill, which initially did not pass, has now been reintroduced by West Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos and New Bedford State Senator Mark Montigny on Beacon Hill.

“I believe that K-9 Kitt gave his life to protect his beloved partners, but also to help us get this bill passed,” said Xiarhos in a recent interview.

Currently, the bill is receiving an outpouring of support from fellow legislators on both sides of the aisle.

To hear more about Nero’s Bill and other legislative agenda items, Representative Xiarhos’ full Sunday Journal can be found here.