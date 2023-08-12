You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Kamala Harris Visits Cape and Islands

Kamala Harris Visits Cape and Islands

August 12, 2023

OAK BLUFFS – The Cape and Islands will receive a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.

She will be on Martha’s Vineyard to help fundraise for her and President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

She has been welcomed by Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, who has been a supporter of the administration. 

Her trip follows a visit by first lady Jill Biden in Provincetown and Nantucket in July. 

It also follows a recent visit to Cotuit by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also fundraising for his presidential campaign. 

