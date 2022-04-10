Keep Pets S.A.F.E. Program Reaches Two-Year Anniversary

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston has announced the second anniversary of a program aimed at helping pet owners who need services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARL has a location in Brewster. The group’s president and CEO Dr. Edward Schettino spoke about their decision to create Keep Pets S.A.F.E. (Serving Animals Facing Emergencies) back in 2020.

“We took swift action to leverage our programs to support communities in new and innovative ways,” Schettino said.

According to officials from the group, the goal of Keep Pets S.A.F.E. was to keep pets with families facing hardships caused by the pandemic.

ARL increased their support to pet-owners in need of support through the program by offering pet food delivery, emergency veterinary needs, and temporary pet sheltering to assist those affected by housing insecurity or at risk of homelessness.

The initiative has helped over 1,200 pets over its two years and ARL reports that nearly 359,000 healthy meals have been distributed to pets in eastern Massachusetts.

Visit ARL’s site for more information on the Keep Pets S.A.F.E. program.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter