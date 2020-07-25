Keyes and Xiarhos Speak Out on State Senate’s Police Reform Bill

HYANNIS – Both Republican candidates for state representative in the 5th Barnstable District, Tom Keyes and Steven Xiarhos, are speaking out about the State Senate’s Police Reform Bill.

“While every agency can always stand to be reformed for the better, this bill goes way too far,” said Keyes.

“We should not be taking the police out of schools or prohibiting the police from investigating gang activity within our schools.”

Keyes also said he is disappointed that there was no public hearing on the bill.

“I strongly believe that there should be a public hearing so the legislature can hear from law enforcement and the public,” he said.

“The haste to pass this bill will have long term bad repercussions.”

“As a former Deputy Chief of Police and someone who has trained cops, I fully support more training for officers, I strongly condemn police brutality and the application of force on the basis of racial or other bias, such tactics are wrong and have no place, some reforms are needed and overdue,” said Xiarhos.

“However, I also have a deep and abiding respect for the men and women who wear the badge every day and risk their lives to protect the public. That respect was earned by working alongside exemplary public servants every day for four decades, as we contemplate needed reforms, we must be careful not to undermine those who protect and serve us every day, our public safety depends on it, I adamantly condemn racism and hate wherever they exist but I also proudly back the Blue.”

Keyes and Xiarhos will face off in the September primary for the Republican nomination. Randy Hunt is not seeking reelection.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.