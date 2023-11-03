Kickoff Event and Wall Raising Ceremony for Two-Home Build in Brewster

BREWSTER – Two events will be hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod for their upcoming two-home build on Phoebe Way in Brewster.

Of the two homes being built, one will be a Veterans Build and both families will be introduced at the events.

The Community and Volunteer Kickoff event will be held at the Brewster Baptist Church on Monday, November 6, starting at 4 p.m.

Anyone considering becoming a volunteer or wanting to learn more about the project is invited to attend.

The Wall Raising Ceremony for the two homes on Phoebe Way will be held on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, at 8 a.m.

Those attending should park at Cape Cod Covenant Church at 7:30 a.m. as Habitat Cape Cod staff will be shuttling people to the site, with the last shuttle leaving at 7:45 a.m.

The two families will begin building their homes alongside volunteers in November.

The build is estimated to take ten months, and when the homes are completed, the families will purchase the homes through an affordable mortgage.

These three-bedroom affordable homes will range from $164,750 to $233,700, depending on 60% or 80% AMI.

The Veterans Build is being built in memory of Bob Harding, who was a Marine who served his country on active duty during WWII.

The second home is being built in memory of Nat Goddard and Gilbert Merritt, both members of The Church of the Holy Spirit, Orleans.