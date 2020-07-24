You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Landlords File Legal Challenge to Governor Baker’s Eviction Moratorium

July 24, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts landlords have filed a legal challenge to the state’s moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

An attorney for property owners said that the pause on evictions that was extended by Governor Charlie Baker this week though mid-October, is unconstitutional.

Attorney Richard Vetstein says the federal lawsuit violates landlords’ right to petition the judiciary; the right of free speech; the right to just compensation for an unlawful taking of their property; and is an unconstitutional impairment of their leases.

The defendants are the state and the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


