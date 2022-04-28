You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Large Bottlenose Dolphin Rescued, Released in Provincetown

Large Bottlenose Dolphin Rescued, Released in Provincetown

April 28, 2022

Photo courtesy of the IFAW

PROVINCETOWN – Crews with the International Fund for Animal Welfare recently rescued a large bottlenose dolphin and released it into the waters at Provincetown’s Herring Cove Beach.

The animal was measured at 726 pounds, which is nearly 200 more pounds more than the stranded Risso’s dolphin that was rescued and released by the IFAW earlier this month. The newly-found bottlenose dolphin was also over 10 feet long.

The mammal was found stranded off of Rock Harbor in Orleans in a state of shock and dehydration. Due to its size, nearly 30 members of the IFAW were needed to bring the dolphin to deep waters in Provincetown.

A temporary tag tracking the satellite location of the dolphin was affixed to their dorsal fin. The IFAW will monitor it for the next few days.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 