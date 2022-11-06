Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever Sits at Estimated $1.9 Billion

HYANNIS – Monday night’s Powerball drawing is now the largest jackpot in lottery history, with the prize at an estimated $1.9 billion.

The cash option is around $929 million.

The jackpot has passed the 2016 record amount of roughly $1.6 billion.

Six Massachusetts tickets matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball from the Saturday, November 5 drawing, leading to $50,000 prizes.

Two of those tickets were purchased locally at the Mashpee Stop & Shop and the Buzzards Bay Speedway.

A ticket sold in Boxborough in the same drawing matched five numbers and won a $1 million.

As they have throughout the drawings for this jackpot, officials with the Massachusetts State Lottery are reminding customers to play responsibly and within their means.

Tickets can be purchased until 9:50pm on Monday, November 7.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.