You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Latest Phinney’s Lane Road Work to Continue Through Feb. 2

Latest Phinney’s Lane Road Work to Continue Through Feb. 2

January 31, 2023

HYANNIS – The latest round of work along Phinney’s Lane is set to continue through Friday, February 2.

Phinney’s Lane will be shut down to through traffic between Old Strawberry Hill Road to Iyannough Road. Sewer installations will also be carried out on Phinney’s Lane from Great Marsh Road to Pond Street, as well as from Marc Avenue to Midway Drive.

The construction is related to the ongoing sewer expansion project in Barnstable. Access to businesses and homes will remain open during the work, and detours will be in place.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 