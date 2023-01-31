Latest Phinney’s Lane Road Work to Continue Through Feb. 2

HYANNIS – The latest round of work along Phinney’s Lane is set to continue through Friday, February 2.

Phinney’s Lane will be shut down to through traffic between Old Strawberry Hill Road to Iyannough Road. Sewer installations will also be carried out on Phinney’s Lane from Great Marsh Road to Pond Street, as well as from Marc Avenue to Midway Drive.

The construction is related to the ongoing sewer expansion project in Barnstable. Access to businesses and homes will remain open during the work, and detours will be in place.