Latest Powerball Jackpot Third Largest Ever

HYANNIS – The current Powerball jackpot is climbing up the record charts after a string of no winners, with a new estimated drawing of about $1.2 billion dollars for tomorrow.
The cash option on the prize is an estimated $550 million.
If hit, it would be the third-largest in Powerball history.
Lottery officials urge residents to play responsibly.
The following is the full statement from Mass Lottery:
The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, October 4 drawing is an estimated $1.2 billion. The cash option on the prize is an estimated $551.7 million. If hit, this jackpot would be the third-largest in Powerball history.
In Monday night’s drawing, a Quic Pic ticket sold at Plantation St. Shell, 747 Plantation St. in Worcester, won $100,000 by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball and playing the game’s Power Play option for an additional $1. Six tickets (all Quic Pics) sold in Massachusetts won $50,000 by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball without playing the Power Play multiplier. The tickets were sold at:
Stop & Shop, 932 N. Montello St., Brockton
Nouria Energy, 10 Washington St., Duxbury
Super Liquors, 1055 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park
One Stop Liquors, 979 Main St., Millis
The Big E, West Springfield
Honey Farms, 237 Cambridge St., Worcester
Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the thirty-third since the jackpot was last hit July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California. The $1.2 billion jackpot is the game’s largest since November 7, 2022, when a U.S. lottery record $2.04 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.
“With this jackpot now well over the $1 billion mark, it is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners, and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $300 million, with a cash option of $137 million. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Atlanta, GA.
The Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $11.2 million, with a cash option of $7.42 million. This is the game’s largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware.
Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and are only available in Massachusetts. Tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Megabucks Doubler drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.