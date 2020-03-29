You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Latham Centers School In Brewster Receives Donation

March 29, 2020

BREWSTER – The Latham School in Brewster received a care package of latex gloves, sanitizing wipes, and other personal protective equipment earlier this month from the Cotting School in Lexington.

Even during the Pandemic Latham Centers is unable to shut down due to the disabled residential student body the school houses.

“We are attempting to keep our campus as safe as possible, and part of that is having plenty of disinfectant and cleaning material, and we were running low, and our friends from the Cotting School in Lexington heard our plea and responded in a magnificent fashion,” said President and CEO of Latham Centers Anne McManus.

The Care Package allows the school to stay open in the wake of the pandemic, without the possibility of running out of supplies which would further the risk to Staff and students many of which are especially at-risk due to previous conditions.

“I know we’ll all get through this and I think we’ll be a stronger community as a result,” said McManus.

