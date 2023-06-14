Law Reform Institute Voices Opposition To Budget Deal SNAP Cuts

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Law Reform Institute recently released a statement of opposition to the expansion of SNAP work requirements negotiated as part of the recent debt-ceiling agreement.

According to the MLRI, the expansion jeopardizes access to food and basic income for thousands of low-income residents in the state while placing the burden of resolving the debt ceiling crisis on the backs of those already struggling to make ends meet.

The Institute claimed that thirty years of evidence shows no correlation between expanding SNAP work requirements and promoting employment, arguing that going hungry does not help the unemployed find work.

The legislation, it fears, will have a negative impact on families with children, including those of color and those with a disabled member, while reinforcing stereotypes that families who rely on cash assistance are lazy.

The Institute is calling on the Massachusetts delegation to speak out about the harm such cuts will do to low-income families.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter