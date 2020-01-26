You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lawmakers to Hold Public Hearing on Baker Health Care Bill

January 26, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are planning to hold a public hearing Tuesday for a sweeping bill filed by Republican Gov.

Charlie Baker that would overhaul the state’s health care system.

Baker has said the bill would cut down the hidden costs that currently blindside consumers — including “surprise” bills for emergency room care.

He said the bill would also hold drug companies accountable for excessive prices and unjustified price increases while supporting distressed community hospitals and community health centers.

Drug companies would be penalized for raising prices on medications by more than 2% a year over any cost adjustments for inflation.

