Leadership Cape Cod Begins 29th Community Leadership Institute

HYANNIS – Leadership Cape Cod has launched its 28th annual Community Leadership Institute.

Twenty-six professionals and developing leaders will attend 11 sessions across the Cape meeting and learning from prominent community leaders in business, healthcare, the arts, education, social services and more.

Class members will complete a community service project to benefit a local non-profit.

Since 1992, the institute has graduated more than 700 people. The program immerses participants in all areas of the Cape Cod community and professional fields.

Participants learn about current and developing issues facing the region and how to become more involved in a leadership role to help address these challenges.

Institute alumni include local and state politicians, business and nonprofit leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare professionals and members of the media.

Leadership Cape Cod’s Community Leadership Institute class of 2020 includes: Rochelle ‘Ricki’ Ackell (Cape Abilities), Kayla Baier (AmeriCorps Cape Cod), Jamie Brids (My Generation Energy), Courtney Butler (Town of Wellfleet), Andrew Coleman (YMCA of Cape Cod), Kim Devine (Cape Cod 5), Stephen Dignam (The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod), Kathryn Eident (WCAI-FM), Nivia Fagundes (Integrative Medicine Holistic Wellness Center), Richard Falzone, Christine Hochkeppel (Salty Broad Studios), Tamora Israel (The Cordial Eye Gallery and Artist Space), Stephen Katzenback (Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital), Emily Kelly-Joseph (Cape Wellness Collaborative), Anne Mayo and Tarraza Millard (Cape & Islands Workforce Board), Margeaux Prendergast Weber (Cotuit Center for the Arts), James Quitadamo (The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod), Pamela Sears (The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod), Lisa Simundson (Orleans Chamber of Commerce), Jeffrey Skeiber (Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital), Blane Toedt (The West End), Emily Tullock (Cape Media News), Tara Wallace, Danielle Wilson (May Institute), Steven Xiarhos (Yarmouth Police Department).