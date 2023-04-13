You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Leaked Classified Government Documents Linked to Joint Base Airman

Leaked Classified Government Documents Linked to Joint Base Airman

April 13, 2023

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The individual linked to over 100 leaked classified government documents relating to the war in Ukraine, intelligence on China, and more has been traced to a Massachusetts Airman with Cape Cod ties. 

Jack Teixeira of North Dighton has been taken to Boston Federal Court. 

He worked with the 102nd Intelligence Wing, a military command of Joint Base Cape Cod.

He faces charges of unauthorized removal of classified national defense information, according to the Associated Press.

The leaked documents included data on U.S. spy drone activities and ammunition supply of Ukrainian forces. 

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 