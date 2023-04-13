Leaked Classified Government Documents Linked to Joint Base Airman

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The individual linked to over 100 leaked classified government documents relating to the war in Ukraine, intelligence on China, and more has been traced to a Massachusetts Airman with Cape Cod ties.

Jack Teixeira of North Dighton has been taken to Boston Federal Court.

He worked with the 102nd Intelligence Wing, a military command of Joint Base Cape Cod.

He faces charges of unauthorized removal of classified national defense information, according to the Associated Press.

The leaked documents included data on U.S. spy drone activities and ammunition supply of Ukrainian forces.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.