Legislation to Regulate Hospital Signs Passes State Senate

October 24, 2020

BOSTON (AP)-Legislation to require the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to create regulations to improve hospital signs, lighting and surveillance has passed the state Senate.

MassLive reports that the bill referred to as Laura’s Law will require the department to implement regulations on emergency room signs, lighting, doorbells or panic buttons, and video surveillance monitoring of any visible hospital entrances that lock at night.

Bill namesake Laura Levis walked to the Somerville Hospital in 2016 with an asthma attack and died outside a locked door.

If the bill passes the House, the Department of Public Health would have to issue regulations before 2022.

By The Associated Press

