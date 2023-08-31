LISTEN: Legislators File to Extend Commuter Rail to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Local legislators are calling on the MBTA to establish commuter rail service between Boston and Buzzards Bay, with potential plans to extend it to even more Cape Cod towns including Barnstable.

State Representatives Dylan Fernandes and Kip Diggs co-filed the bill that would direct the authority to establish the route within one year of passage, with a required study of the infrastructure needed to potentially bring the service to further towns like Sandwich, Yarmouth and Barnstable.

Fernandes said that potential route schedules would be required to align with the commuting patterns of residents, rather than being geared towards bringing tourists on Cape.

According to the 2021 Cape Rail Study, bringing commuter rail to Buzzards Bay would reduce emissions by 3,400 metric tons of CO2 – equivalent to eliminating almost 9 million miles driven by gas cars.

The following is the full statement from the office of Rep. Fernandes: