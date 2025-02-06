License Plate Grants Funds Regional Economic Development

BARNSTABLE – Eight regional organizations recently received shares of $300,000 to support regional economic development with funds raised by the Cape Cod and Islands License Plate Grant Program.

The awards range from $15,000 to $70,000 and were dispersed using recommendations by the Barnstable County Economic Development Council, including funding for professional development and entrepreneurship, incentive programs boosting year-round rentals, native plant growers, and arts programming.

The awardees from this round of funding are the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, Housing Assistance Corporation, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Cape Cod Children’s Place, Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Community College, Entrepreneurship for All, and Love Live Local.

To learn more about the Cape Cod License Plate Grant Fund., click here.