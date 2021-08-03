Lifeguards saved stricken man at Chapin Beach in Dennis on Sunday

DENNIS – A 64 year-old Merrimack NH man was pulled from the water off Chapin Beach by the Dennis Lifeguards on Sunday afternoon at 3:23 PM. The victim was apparently on his way onto the beach when he collapsed. When the Lifeguards reached the victim, he was pulseless and not breathing. They immediately without hesitation started CPR and attached an automatic defibrillator. A shock was advised by device and the guards defibrillated the adult male who was in cardiac arrest.

The victim was transferred to a special beach mule equipped for transporting victims off the beach. Dennis fire treated the victim while being brought to the awaiting ambulance.

The outcome was one we would hope for. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Dennis ambulance and was alive and stable upon arrival.

Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown noted that they held the press release for a follow up with the patient on Monday Cape Cod Hospital where he revealed he has a medical issue that is being cared for and that he is doing well.