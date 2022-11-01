LISTEN: Cape Symphony Celebrates Music for Youths with “Forever Young”

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony’s “Forever Young” concert will celebrate music for all ages this month.

Pianists Anna Glig and James Rosenblum will be performing “The Carnival of the Animals” in the upcoming concert, which will feature other classics including “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Peter and the Wolf.” 11-year-old cellist Cameron Renshaw will also perform in the concert.

Glig, Rosenbloom, and Cape Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak join us to discuss the upcoming concert series and the importance of music for youths.

The concert will be held on November 12 at 7:30 and November 13 at 3 pm. Children can attend the concert for free.

More information from the Cape Symphony about the concert can be found here.