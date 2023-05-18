You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Listen: Cape Symphony Chair Discusses Departure of Jung-Ho Pak

May 18, 2023

HYANNIS – Cape Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak will be stepping down at the end of the summer, leaving behind a legacy of education, outreach and creativity, say Cape Symphony leaders. 

Board of Trustees Chair Anthony Panebianco said that over Pak’s years with the Symphony, he has spearheaded community building, helped the organization weather COVID, and more.

“Jung-Ho has provided such an immense value and impact—not just to the Cape Symphony but to the cape community over the course of his 16-year tenure. We have nothing but tremendous gratitude and appreciation,” said Panebianco.

The symphony plans to name a successor in the spring, with guest conductors taking up the baton this fall and winter seasons.

