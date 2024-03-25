LISTEN: MassHIRE Hosting Jobseekers for Seasonal and Year-Round Hospitality Positions

The MassHIRE Cape & Islands Career Center is preparing to host prospective job seekers at its 2nd Annual MassHIRE Hospitality Job Rally, to be held at the Cape Cod Irish Village at the Emerald Resort in Barnstable at 5 pm on March 25.
According to MassHIRE’s Cat Wilson, the rally will feature two dozen on-site employers, featuring a range of networking opportunities and both seasonal and year-round positions.
The rally will feature a variety of amenities, including mixologists serving up mocktails, printers on-site to print resumes and cover letters, and raffles and prizes at job stands as applicants make their way through the event, including a competition to see which employer table is the friendliest.