LISTEN: MassHIRE Hosting Jobseekers for Seasonal and Year-Round Hospitality Positions

The MassHIRE Cape & Islands Career Center is preparing to host prospective job seekers at its 2 nd Annual MassHIRE Hospitality Job Rally, to be held at the Cape Cod Irish Village at the Emerald Resort in Barnstable at 5 pm on March 25 .

According to MassHIRE’s Cat Wilson, the rally will feature two dozen on-site employers, featuring a range of networking opportunities and both seasonal and year-round positions.