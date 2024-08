HYANNIS – The Pan Mass Challenge returns this weekend to raise money to help fight cancer. The yearly bike ride has multiple routes starting off Cape and ending in Provincetown.

It raises money for the Jimmy Fund, making up 62% of its annual revenue, according to founder and executive director Billy Starr.

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the effort, recently crossing the $1 billion in lifetime fundraising record for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.