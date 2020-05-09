Little Richard Dead at 87

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Little Richard, the self-proclaimed “architect of rock ‘n’ roll,” has died. He was 87.

Pastor Bill Minson, a close friend of Little Richard’s, told The Associated Press that Little Richard died Saturday morning. Minson said he also spoke to Little Richard’s son and brother.

Known for his piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour, he irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America. His hits included “Long Tall Sally” and “Tutti Frutti.”

The trailblazing rocker helped shatter the color line on the music charts, joining Chuck Berry and Fats Domino in bringing “race music” into the mainstream.

By Kristin M. Hall, Associated Press