Lobster Claw Restaurant to Close After 51 Years

ORLEANS – After 51 years in the restaurant business, the Berig Family is retiring and closing the Lobster Claw Restaurant on Sunday, September 13.

Originally purchased by Don and Marylou Berig in 1970, The Lobster Claw restaurant has been a staple for both summer visitors and year-round residents for decades.

“Working 15 hours a day, 7 days per week at over 80 years of age is enough,” said Don Berig.

“My wife would really like to play some golf before we are too old. We hope you come in and say, ‘so long’ before we close on September 13th.”

Don was a CPA before getting into the restaurant business, but his family had owned a fish market for 20 years.

Looking back at the last 51 years, Berig said that as an accountant, he knew what he was doing and had the restaurant paid off in 10 years.

The Berigs have hosted everyone from the Orleans Red Birds players to Senator Scott Brown and former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill.

Berig said that he is unsure who will takeover the location, but said he’s thankful for the years of support from the community.

“I hope that they’ve enjoyed coming here and we certainly enjoyed having them. It’s been a good run. We made a million friends over the years.”

The Lobster Claw will be open for indoor dining and takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until Sunday, September 13th.