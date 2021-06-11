You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lobster Diver Injured When Caught in Whale’s Mouth

Lobster Diver Injured When Caught in Whale’s Mouth

June 11, 2021

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A commercial lobster diver was seriously injured when he was caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod.

Cynthia Packard tells the Cape Cod Times that her brother Michael Packard was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with at least one broken leg after Friday morning’s encounter off of Provincetown.

She said her brother was in the whale’s mouth for about 20 seconds.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.

Associated Press

