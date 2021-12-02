You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lobster Fishers Ask High Court to Stop Rules to Help Whales

Lobster Fishers Ask High Court to Stop Rules to Help Whales

December 2, 2021

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Members of the Maine lobster fishing industry are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block new fishing restrictions designed to protect a rare species of whale.

New rules make an approximately 950-square-mile area of the Gulf of Maine essentially off limits to lobster fishing from October to January.

The rules are to protect North Atlantic right whales.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last month that the closure is on.

Court documents say the lobstering union and others filed an emergency application with the high court on Nov. 24 asking it to vacate the appeals court’s decision.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 