You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Arts Organizations Receive a Combined $20K in Grants

Local Arts Organizations Receive a Combined $20K in Grants

June 16, 2021

YARMOUTH – Several local arts organizations have received grants from the John K. & Thirza F. Davenport Foundation.

The six Cape organizations have each received a share of $20,000 set aside to help bolster the arts community.

Cape Cod Theatre Company will be receiving $5,000, the Cotuit Center for the Arts will get $4,000, and Cape Arts and Entertainment (Cape Symphony) will be receiving $2,000.

Grants of $3,000 will be going to the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Museum of Art, and Cape Rep. Theatre.

The foundation has said that their goal in funding Cape arts organizations is to “help create a vibrant and sustainable arts and culture community across the region.”

Most of the funding for these grants comes from members of the Davenport family, Davenport Realty Trust, and private gifts.

Additionally, the organization often gives scholarships to residents of Barnstable County who are studying visual or performing arts in the last two years of undergraduate work or during graduate study.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 