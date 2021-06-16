Local Arts Organizations Receive a Combined $20K in Grants

YARMOUTH – Several local arts organizations have received grants from the John K. & Thirza F. Davenport Foundation.

The six Cape organizations have each received a share of $20,000 set aside to help bolster the arts community.

Cape Cod Theatre Company will be receiving $5,000, the Cotuit Center for the Arts will get $4,000, and Cape Arts and Entertainment (Cape Symphony) will be receiving $2,000.

Grants of $3,000 will be going to the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Museum of Art, and Cape Rep. Theatre.

The foundation has said that their goal in funding Cape arts organizations is to “help create a vibrant and sustainable arts and culture community across the region.”

Most of the funding for these grants comes from members of the Davenport family, Davenport Realty Trust, and private gifts.

Additionally, the organization often gives scholarships to residents of Barnstable County who are studying visual or performing arts in the last two years of undergraduate work or during graduate study.