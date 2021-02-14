Local Businesses Expand Operations as Governor Relaxes Restrictions

HYANNIS – With Governor Charlie Baker’s restrictions on business capacity recently relaxed, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross said that local businesses are working hard to keep residents safe as they expand operations.

Capacity limits were set to 25 percent as part of guidance issued during the December 2020 holiday season to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and just recently returned to 40 percent.

Additionally, restaurants and close-contact personal services are now allowed to operate at a 40 percent capacity limit, according to the governor.

“The changing of the capacity limits to a higher percentage was welcome news for a lot of Cape businesses,” said Northcross.

“This is all very good news, now we’re just hoping that the health numbers continue so that we can increase some of the important business around meetings, events and weddings.”

Northcross said that many businesses have done well in following restrictions and capacity limits, however also said that keeping up to date with the latest COVID-19 updates can be a challenge.

She said that it falls to local organizations to spread the word when guidance changes.

“[Businesses] don’t always know when something will trigger a relaxation or restriction on business activity. It is kind of incumbent on us, the Cape Cod Chamber, local chambers and other organizations to quickly get this information out once we hear it from the state,” said Northcross.

Northcross said that vaccinations will be a game changer for economic recovery as Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination distribution plan continues, beginning with those age 75 or above.

She said that high demand for the vaccine, despite a bumpy roll-out in the region reported by the Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force, spells good news for the region’s economy.

“The more people who can get vaccinated, the safer we all become. And eventually, we should be able to more fully open up our business community,” said Northcross.

Over the course of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent statewide restrictions and limitations, the local community has banded together to shop and eat local and help businesses stay afloat, said Northcross.

She said that some entrepreneurs are even taking advantage of the lull in business to pursue and plan new startups and other business ideas, not letting the down-time imposed by state limits go to waste.

Northcross said that businesses are optimistic, with sectors who take appointments for accommodations and events already seeing some interest from summertime travelers.

“People are very optimistic that with this vaccine coming down the pipe, and more people actually taking the vaccine, that we’ll be in an even better position to have a strong, healthy summer season.”