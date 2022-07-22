Local Businesses Meet Busy Season Head On

HYANNIS – As summer kicks into high gear, business on Cape Cod is again looking robust.

Co-Founder and CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse said companies in the area have struggled to find staffing this summer, but that they always rise to the occasion.

“They’ve met challenges the best they can. They’re working hard to take care of their customers but to also take care of their staff as well,” she said.

Converse added that the state of the national economy has affected consumer choices locally but that the business forecast for next month looks promising.

“We are definitely looking forward to a much more lucrative August, is what I’m hearing from a lot of our local businesses,” she said.

Although the summer season is important for businesses on the Cape, Converse also encouraged residents to patronize establishments year-round.

The nonprofit put out a report two years ago that examined how money stays in the local economy when people shop local as opposed to when they shop with a corporate entity.

“We found that local restaurants and retailers reinvest two to four times the amount of money into the local economy as their corporate competitors,” she said.

Converse added that when people shop at big outlets online, none of the money stays on the Cape.

Love Live Local is also running a pilot grant program to help local businesses with elevating their online presence or brick-and-mortar locations.

Head to Love Live Local’s site to learn more about the upcoming Love Local Fest.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter