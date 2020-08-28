Local Businesses Prepare for Tax-Free Weekend

HYANNIS – Cape Cod’s local businesses are preparing for the upcoming tax-free weekend taking place tomorrow and Sunday.

The state announced that the sales tax would be suspended for the upcoming weekend back in June.

Governor Charlie Baker cited the two days as an opportunity for local businesses to get a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic while providing savings for consumers.

Falmouth Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Kasparian echoed those sentiments, saying that small businesses in the area have struggled over the past few months.

An opportunity to make some extra income, he added, is important.

“People, I think, have been putting off buying some of those items–knowing that this tax holiday is coming up–and we’re hopeful that it’s going to generate a lot of business for our members throughout Falmouth,” Kasparian said.

Businesses focusing on tourism and other accommodations, such as the dining and lodging industries, are some sectors of the economy that Kasparian noted have seen hits during the virus outbreak.

Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain also said that businesses should make preparations prior to the weekend.

“Cape Cod is full of people, and it’s very happening right now,” Wurfbain added.

“So, it’s a perfect time to get people out to spend money at local businesses.”

Wurfbain is happy to see people flock back to Main Street, as she praised business owners and Barnstable town leadership for finding a way to safely operate.

The top priority for consumers, Wurfbain added, should be to shop locally. Crowdfunding efforts to benefit the Main Street area will be matched in a future grant from the state government, according to Wurfbain.