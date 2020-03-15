Local Businesses Supporting Upcoming Ruck4HIT Event

MASHPEE – Heroes in Transition’s 5th Annual Ruck4HIT is still a few months away, but the region’s business community has already stepped up to support the fundraiser.

Ruck4HIT is an intense relay race run over two days through all Cape Cod towns to raise money for the organization which provides support for veterans, service members and military families.

The race, which features runners carrying 20- to 30-pound rucksacks, begins May 1 at the Courtyard Restaurant & Pub in Bourne and ends the next day at Cape Cod Coffee Café in Mashpee Commons.

The organization’s executive director Nicole Spencer said several businesses have already signed up as sponsors for the event and others are opening their doors for info sessions, training and fundraisers.

She said the event is on track to be its biggest.

“To watch it grow and to be able to really give back to the veteran and military family community with Heroes in Transition is what it is all about,” she said. “Each year the local businesses really get more and more involved.”

Cape Cod Coffee Café has hosted Saturday morning runs over the last three months for individuals and teams participating in the event.

“Cape Cod Coffee does so much for our organization, from providing coffee to runners, drivers, and volunteers in the middle of the night during the race to hosting Ruck4HIT info sessions to the public.”

Cape Cod Coffee Café is also the finish line sponsor for the event.

After serving as a sponsor in last year’s race, RideAway Adventures, a Sandwich-based outdoor adventure company, formed a team to participate this year. Owner Michael Morrison was inspired to do so after his company’s Sandwich Manager, Wayne MacDonald, a Marine veteran, completed the race for the first time last year.

Anytime Fitness in Mashpee and Anchor Strength & Fitness in Sandwich have also opened their doors on Monday and Wednesday nights, respectively, to provide free strength and conditioning training for participants.

Megan Carroll, of East Falmouth and the director of membership for Anytime Fitness, said the training sessions are “a great way to give back to this cause and bring awareness to Heroes In Transition’s work.”

Last year, Team Sham-Ruck worked with Liam Maguire’s Irish Pub in Falmouth to organize a fundraiser that allowed patrons to donate to the race and personalize a dog tag in honor of a veteran or a service member. The restaurant will be organizing a similar St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser this month.

Mahoney’s on Main, in Buzzards Bay, will be hosting a fundraiser for one of this year’s teams, Major Cluster Ruck, on Sunday, March 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

“We have so many businesses that have come through year after year,” Spencer said. “It’s really been wonderful to see.”

Co-director for the event Steve Spencer said the show of support is just amazing.

“The impact that Heroes in Transition has had throughout the community is evident when you see the businesses step up like they have,” he said.

Nicole said it is fun to watch how the event grows through each town.

“That’s really a testament to the teams that we have and the outreach,” she said.

Steve said the event is vital for fundraising for the organization and to raise awareness for the number of programs offered.

Current sponsors for this year’s Ruck4HIT include Anytime Fitness in Mashpee, B&L Floor Covering in Mashpee, BeSpoke Cleaning Services in Mashpee, CapeWay Towing in Hyannis, the George & Betty Dutton Foundation, Independent Painting Company in Franklin, IntePros Consulting in Lexington, RideAway Adventures in Sandwich, Vasper of Mountain View, CA, and W. Vernon Whiteley, Inc. of Chatham.

Companies interested in serving as a sponsor should email contact@heroesintransition.org. The deadline to sign up as a sponsor is Wednesday, April 1.

The event has received support from another six businesses since the end of last week.