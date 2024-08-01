Local College Staffs Up As Gov. Approves Free Higher Education Initiative

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College officials are gearing up for what they are expecting to be one of their busiest semesters on record in the wake of free college initiatives rolling out.

President John Cox says the new policies from the state as part of this week’s $58 billion dollar budget signed by Gov. Maura Healey will allow residents to attend for free at community colleges if they don’t already have a bachelor’s or higher.

To be eligible, students must be planning to attend a public community college in the state and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) or state equivalent.

We’ve begun to ramp up with additional classes, more faculty, and similarly qualified people in the wings if enrollment continues to ballon even further than what we have expected,” said Cox.

He added they have already been inundated with new faces through last year’s MassReconnect, which aimed to get those 25 and older into higher education at no cost.

The budget also included $170 million dollars to make school lunches free, as well as $130 million to make bus fares free.