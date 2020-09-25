Cumberland Farms Shoppers Can Donate to United Way With Purchases

HYANNIS – Cumberland Farms customers can support the Cape and Islands United Way through their purchases.

Donations to benefit the organization can be made at Cumberland Farms’ registers, Senior Marketing Specialist for EG America Bryan Pierce explained.

“Obviously, for those that work in our stores…any sort of local giving is just close to everyone’s heart, and hopefully can help in these communities that we serve every day,” Pierce said.

Money raised during the campaign will help local kids receive proper educational and after-school resources, while also providing more community benefits.

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing and school back in session, Pierce explained that providing a way to help that was accessible to as many people as possible was important.

“We kept that in mind when we were trying to come up with a focus for this time of year,” he said.

Donations at Cumberland Farms will be accepted to be passed along to the United Way through October 9.