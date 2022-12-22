Local Educator Named Teacher of the Year

VINEYARD HAVEN – A Martha’s Vineyard educator will begin her tenure as Massachusetts’ Teacher of the Year in January.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School teacher Dani Charbonneau was announced as the state’s teacher of the year by the Baker Administration this fall, but her time holding the honor officially starts in 2023.

The Vineyard Gazette reported that Charbonneau is originally from Falmouth and is the Vineyard’s first teacher to earn the distinction.

Charbonneau runs a limited enrollment, alternative education program called Project Vine at the high school, which focuses on community involvement.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association noted that with the award, Charbonneau is a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter