Local Fire Departments Receive Money for Fire Safety Education

HYANNIS – Several fire departments across the Cape and Islands and Plymouth are benefiting from part of $2 million in fire education grants.

The Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) and Senior SAFE programs provide funds for tools and resources that boost fire safety training for the public, and decrease fire-related mortality rates in children and seniors, according to state officials.

“The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE programs bring trained firefighter-educators together with children and older adults to deliver age-appropriate fire and life safety lessons,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement.

“Fire service programs like these are part of the reason Massachusetts is one of the most fire-safe states in the nation, and I’m very glad that more communities than ever applied for this year’s grants.”

According to state officials, every department that applied for the grant program was approved for funding.

Cape and Islands departments received between $1,000 and $7,000.

The Bourne Fire Department received the largest amount with over $6,500 combined across the two programs.