Local Fire Departments Receiving Grants From FEMA

FALMOUTH – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced $59 million in direct assistance grants to 392 fire departments nationwide through the agency’s Fiscal Year 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
The program includes grants to fire departments in Brewster, Eastham, Falmouth, Onset, Truro, and Yarmouth.
Since 2001, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
FEMA obligates funding for the project directly to the recipient agencies.
Additional information about the program may be found here.
Assistance to Firefighters Grant program:
- Brewster – Federal share of $28,950 for vehicle extrication equipment.
- Eastham – Federal share of $47,714 for an air compressor – air refill system.
- Falmouth – Federal share of $194,182 for two power stretchers, two ambulance power load systems, and an air compressor system.
- Onset – Federal share of $69,856 for an air compressor – air refill system.
- Truro – Federal share of $134,268 for two power stretchers and two ambulance power load systems.
- Yarmouth – Federal share of $112,727 for vehicle extrication equipment.