Local Health Centers Benefit from More COVID Funding

July 6, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HYANNIS – Health centers across the Cape Cod and Islands region will be benefitting from state funding aimed at increasing access to coronavirus vaccines and testing.

Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Duffy Health Center, and Island Health are three of the 35 health centers across Massachusetts that are receiving part of $12.5 million in total from the state.

Grants range between $120,000 and $450,000.

The $12.5 million total is an increase from the $5 million total originally slated to go out to these centers.

Officials said the extra money is from a COVID-19 response reserve in the supplemental budget approved by Governor Charlie Baker this past February.

