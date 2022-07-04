Local Hospitals in Need of Blood Donations

HYANNIS – July will feature a number of local blood drives, with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital both in need of donations.

Officials with Cape Cod Healthcare say it is difficult to maintain their needed supply levels since donated blood only lasts about six weeks.

Some of the upcoming blood drives will take place on Tuesday, July 5 at the Harwich Police Department from 11am to 5pm, on Wednesday, July 6 at Falmouth Hospital from 10am to 4pm, and on Thursday, July 7 at Federated Church of Orleans from 10am to 4pm

Click here for a full list of upcoming blood drives in July or scroll down to the bottom of the article.

A Speedway gas gift card will be provided to anyone who donates to a Cape Cod Healthcare blood drive in the month of July.

Call 508-862-5663 to make an appointment at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital. Click here for more information about making an appointment at the Center.

July 2022 CCHC Blood Drives

• July 5: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Harwich Police Department, 183 Sisson Rd, Harwich

• July 6: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Falmouth Hospital – Burwell Conference Room, 100 Ter Heun

Dr, Falmouth

• July 7: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Federated Church of Orleans, 162 Main Street, Orleans

• July 12: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northside United Methodist Church, 701 Airline Rd, Brewster

• July 13: 12 noon – 6 p.m., Chatham Works, 323 Orleans Rd., N. Chatham

• July 14: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors, 22 Mid-Tech

Drive, W. Yarmouth

• July 15: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eastham Library, 190 Samoset Rd, Eastham

• July 18: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Christ the King Church, 3 Jobs Fishing Rd, Mashpee

• July 19: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dennis Police Department, 90 Bob Crowell Rd, Dennis

• July 20: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orleans Police Department, 99 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans

• July 21: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Brewster Police Department, 631 Harwich Rd, Brewster

• July 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Clark-Haddad American Legion Post 188, 20 Main Street,

Sandwich

• July 27: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Barnstable Police Department Community Blood

• Drive, at Cape Cod Hospital, 27 Park Street, Hyannis

• July 28: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Falmouth Hospital – Burwell Conference Room, 100 Ter Heun

Dr, Falmouth

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter