Local Lawmakers Support State’s Denial of Holtec Discharge

BARNSTABLE – A tentative determination to deny Holtec International’s request to discharge radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay has officials hopeful, but not satisfied with the outcome.

Senator Susan Moran spoke at the most recent Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (NDCAP) to give her thoughts about the decision and what the community needs to do moving forward.

“This is very welcomed news from DEP, and I thank them and all of their hard working staff that thoroughly reviewed the case, and continued to work hard to protect our bay, but this fight is not over today,” Moran said.

As MassDEP determined that the discharge would violate the Massachusetts Ocean Sanctuaries Act, the tentative denial will halt the process as Holtec decides what their next move will be.

The determination will be open to public comment until August 28, at 5 p.m. and Senator Moran was urging the public to contribute their thoughts to make sure the decision is finalized.

“Holtec has a legal obligation to find another form of disposal for its wastewater, that won’t have an impact on the public health, economic vitality, and environmental diversity of our communities,” said Moran.

Holtec had requested to modify its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station which would have allowed the discharging of their wastewater.

In a statement, made by Holtec International’s Director of Government Affairs and Communications Patrick O’Brien, the company voiced their disappointment in the denial stating that the water would be “well within safe limits”.

More stories from CapeCod.com: